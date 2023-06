News Diplomacy Erdoğan, Masrour Barzani hold closed door meeting to discuss ties

Published June 20,2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a closed meeting with Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government (IKRG). The reception was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.