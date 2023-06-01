 Contact Us
News Diplomacy France’s Macron seeks to improve ties with Türkiye

France’s Macron seeks to improve ties with Türkiye

Macron is convinced that France and Türkiye should cooperate on a wide range of issues, including ensuring peace in Europe, tackling challenges in the Mediterranean, and determining the future of the Trans-Atlantic alliance, Anne-Claire Legendre responded to a question from an Anadolu correspondent at her regular press briefing in Paris.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published June 01,2023
Subscribe
FRANCE’S MACRON SEEKS TO IMPROVE TIES WITH TÜRKIYE

French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to improve relations with Türkiye, as evidenced by his message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following his reelection victory on May 28, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Macron is convinced that France and Türkiye should cooperate on a wide range of issues, including ensuring peace in Europe, tackling challenges in the Mediterranean, and determining the future of the Trans-Atlantic alliance, Anne-Claire Legendre responded to a question from an Anadolu correspondent at her regular press briefing in Paris.

The two leaders also agreed to meet soon during their phone call, she added.