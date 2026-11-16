Robert Pattinson officially cast as next James Bond

British actor Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday, ending months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic British secret agent.

The 40-year-old actor, known for his roles in The Batman, The Twilight Saga, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, will take on the role of 007 in the next installment of the long-running spy franchise.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," Pattinson said in a statement released by the studio.

"I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team," he added.

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Blade Runner 2049, with a screenplay by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Pattinson previously worked with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 18.

Villeneuve welcomed Pattinson's casting, describing the British actor as bringing a fresh dimension to the legendary character.

"He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," the director said.

Pattinson will become the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig.

Craig last portrayed the character in 2021's No Time to Die, concluding a five-film run that began with Casino Royale in 2006.

The casting marks a new chapter for the franchise after Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the James Bond intellectual property in March 2025 through an agreement with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

The upcoming movie will be the first Bond film produced under Amazon MGM Studios' creative leadership.

A release date for the new installment has yet to be announced, though a release in 2028 is expected.