‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ tops Türkiye’s box office in first 8 months

Seven of the 10 most-watched films in Türkiye's cinemas during the first eight months of 2026 were foreign productions, according to data compiled from Box Office Türkiye.

A total of 372 films, including 243 new releases, were screened in the country during the period, drawing 21,054,446 viewers.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which was released in theaters on July 31, topped the box office with 2,459,888 viewers.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest installment in the Spider Man franchise stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Florence Pugh.

The film, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, is set four years after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and generated 690.1 million Turkish liras ($16.8 million) in box office revenue.

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" ranked second with more than 1.68 million viewers.

The film, based on Homer's ancient Greek epic "The Odyssey," follows King Odysseus of Ithaca on his long journey home after the Trojan War. It stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The film earned 583.4 million Turkish liras ($14.2 million).

D.I.S.C.O

"D.I.S.C.O." ranked third after attracting more than 1.07 million viewers.

Released on Jan. 1, the Turkish comedy-action film was directed by Omer Faruk Sorak and stars Giray Altinok, Kerem Ozdogan, Ozge Ozacar, Sukru Ozyildiz and Devrim Yakut.

Toy Story 5

"Toy Story 5" was fourth with 928,507 viewers. Directed by Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris, the animated adventure-comedy drew audiences with the latest story featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their friends.

Kardes Takimi 3

The Turkish film "Kardes Takimi 3" ranked fifth with 716,336 viewers.

Directed by Bedran Guzel and starring Ceyda Kasabali, Firat Albayram, Ecrin Su Coban, Cagan Efe Ak and Berat Efe Parlar, the film combines comedy and adventure.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" ranked sixth with 662,153 viewers.

The third installment in the Avatar franchise was released in Türkiye on Dec. 19, 2025.

The film follows Jake Sully and Neytiri's family as they deal with loss while conflict grows on Pandora and they encounter the Ash People, an aggressive Na'vi clan.

Efes'in Sirri

"Efes'in Sirri" ranked seventh with 640,742 viewers.

Directed by Gokhan Tiryaki, the Turkish family fantasy film tells the story of Tuna, an introverted child who becomes involved in an adventure with archaeologists who mysteriously return to their childhood during excavations at the ancient city of Ephesus.

SpongeBob: A Pirate Adventure

"SpongeBob: A Pirate Adventure" was eighth with 628,565 viewers.

Directed by Derek Drymon, the animated film follows SpongeBob and his friends as they embark on an adventure involving the ghost of the Flying Dutchman and a lost treasure in the ocean.

Hamnet

Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet" ranked ninth with 616,746 viewers.

Starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, the biographical drama explores the death of William Shakespeare's young son Hamnet, his wife Agnes' grief and the tragedy's influence on the creation of the playwright's famous work "Hamlet."

Obsession

"Obsession," directed by Curry Barker, completed the top 10 with 581,791 viewers.

The film follows a desperate romantic who tries to win the heart of the person he desires before discovering the dark and unsettling consequences of some desires.





