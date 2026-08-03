‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ posts $927M global debut, 2nd-biggest ever

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" earned $927 million worldwide during its opening weekend, delivering the second-biggest global and North American box-office debuts in cinema history.

Updated figures published Monday by box-office tracking services Box Office Mojo and The Numbers showed the Sony Pictures release earned $355 million in the US and Canada and $572 million internationally.

Its North American performance fell just short of the record held by "Avengers: Endgame," which opened with $357.1 million in 2019. "Endgame" also retains the global opening record with $1.22 billion.

"Brand New Day" nevertheless set a new single-day domestic record, earning $169.3 million on Friday and surpassing the $157.5 million collected by "Endgame" on its opening day. It added $101.5 million on Saturday and $84.2 million on Sunday across 4,487 cinemas.

The movie has already become the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide, behind "Toy Story 5," "Michael" and "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." It overtook "The Odyssey," which has earned $911.4 million globally.

China led international markets with $121 million, followed by the UK with $49 million, Mexico with $38.3 million and India with $31.8 million. France contributed $26.6 million, South Korea $25 million, Brazil $23.8 million and Australia $21.4 million.

The result gives Marvel Studios four of the largest global openings in history, with "Brand New Day" joining "Avengers: Endgame," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige described the film's performance as "a truly phenomenal opening" in a statement thanking audiences worldwide.

The movie also helped lift overall US and Canadian box-office receipts to nearly $430 million over the weekend, almost three times the previous weekend's total.

"The Odyssey" placed second with $51 million, bringing its North American total to $395.5 million.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Brand New Day" marks Tom Holland's fourth standalone appearance as Spider-Man. It follows Peter Parker as he fights crime in a world that no longer remembers him while struggling with isolation and seeking to reconnect with the people he loves.

Zendaya returns as MJ, with the cast also including Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Jacob Batalon.

The film has received strong reviews alongside its commercial success, holding a 90% critics' score based on 329 reviews and a 98% audience rating from more than 10,000 verified moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes.



