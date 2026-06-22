Toy Story 5 scores record-breaking $312M global opening

This image released by Disney shows characters Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, left, and Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, in a scene from "Toy Story 5." (AP Photo)

Toy Story 5 has delivered the biggest box office opening of 2026, earning $312 million globally during its debut weekend and setting a new record for Pixar's long-running animated franchise.

According to studio estimates, the film generated $160 million in ticket sales in the US and Canada, while international markets contributed an additional $152 million.

The combined total surpassed the previous franchise opening-weekend record of $120 million set by Toy Story 4 and marked the second-largest animated film debut in history, behind Incredibles 2, which opened with $182.7 million domestically.

Released 31 years after the original Toy Story, the latest installment has reinforced the enduring appeal of Pixar's iconic characters and strengthened expectations that it could surpass $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

The first four Toy Story films have collectively earned more than $3 billion worldwide and received 11 Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars, including two for Best Animated Feature.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Disney, the Toy Story franchise is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential animated series in cinema history.