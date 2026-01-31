GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER CATHERINE OHARA DEAD AT 71

Golden Globe-winning Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara has died at the age of 71, according to reports Friday, citing her agency.

O'Hara died in her home in Los Angeles after "a brief illness," said a report by TheWrap and other media reports.

"I join Canadians and fans across the world in mourning the loss of Catherine O'Hara," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a post on the US social media company X.

"Over 5 decades of work, Catherine earned her place in the canon of Canadian comedy — from SCTV to Schitt's Creek," he said, noting that "Canada has lost a legend."

Conveying his condolences to O'Hara's family and loved ones, Carney said, "She will be dearly missed."

O'Hara was widely acclaimed for her work in film and television, including her roles in "Beetlejuice", "Home Alone" and "A Mighty Wind."

Her career spanned more than four decades, with credits across comedy, drama and voice acting, notably as a longtime member of the Canadian sketch series "Second City Television" (also known as SCTV).

She earned multiple Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for best actress for her portrayal of Moira Rose on "Schitt's Creek," a role that brought her renewed international recognition and cemented her status as one of Canada's most celebrated performers.





