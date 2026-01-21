Netflix tops 325 million paid subscribers

US streaming service Netflix has passed 325 million subscribers worldwide, reporting on Tuesday its first update on customer numbers in a year.



The company ended 2024 with 301.6 million paying customers.



In the past quarter, Netflix lifted revenue by 17.6% year-on-year to just over $12 billion. Net profit reached $2.42 billion, up nearly 29% from a year earlier.



Netflix is currently seeking to acquire the studio and streaming business of Hollywood heavyweight Warner Bros Discovery. To fund the roughly $83-billion deal, Netflix said it would suspend share buybacks, announcing the move alongside its earnings report.



US companies often use buybacks to help support their share prices.



Netflix shares fell by up to 5% in after-hours trading. Since reports of the Warner Bros takeover plans first emerged, the stock has lost around 30% of its value.



Netflix subsequently dropped plans to include shares in the transaction and said it would pay the purchase price in cash.



The streaming giant is locked in a bidding battle with Paramount, which is seeking to buy Warner Bros Discovery outright in a deal valued at more than $100 billion, including television networks such as CNN.

