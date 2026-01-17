NewsCinema
European Film Award goes to 'Sentimental Value'
Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value took top honors at the European Film Awards on Saturday, winning Best Film for its poignant exploration of a strained father-daughter relationship starring Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård.
The lead actors – Sweden's Stellan Skarsgård and Norway's Renate Reinsve – both won acting awards and Trier was also honoured for Best Director.
The lead actors – Sweden's Stellan Skarsgård and Norway's Renate Reinsve – both won acting awards and Trier was also honoured for Best Director.
Five awards went to the road movie "Sirât" by French director Oliver Laxe, in which a father and his son set out into the desert in search of their missing daughter.
The European Film Awards, presented alternately in Berlin and another city, were held for the 38th time, with approximately 5,400 members of the European Film Academy able to vote for a series of winners, similar to the Oscars in the US.
They elected "Fiume o Morte!" as Best Documentary Film.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Norwegian actress and director Liv Ullmann, known for "Scenes from a Marriage." among other works.