News Cinema European Film Award goes to 'Sentimental Value'

European Film Award goes to 'Sentimental Value'

Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value took top honors at the European Film Awards on Saturday, winning Best Film for its poignant exploration of a strained father-daughter relationship starring Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård.

DPA CINEMA Published January 18,2026 Subscribe