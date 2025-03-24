French film icon Gérard Depardieu stands trial for sexual assault

The trial of French film star Gérard Depardieu on sexual assault charges is set to begin at the Paris Criminal Court on Monday, following a delay due to health complaints by the actor.



The case concerns accusations by two women that Depardieu touched them in intimate areas against their will during the 2021 filming of the movie "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") by director Jean Becker.



The first woman accused the actor of trapping her in a corridor, touching her breasts, buttocks and genitals, and making obscene comments. She filed a lawsuit against him in February 2024 for sexual assault, harassment and sexist insults.



The second woman, an assistant to the director, also accused Depardieu of touching her breasts and buttocks on the film set and, previously, of harassing her. She filed suit in March 2024.



If found guilty, Depardieu faces up to five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 ($81,600), according to the Paris public prosecutor's office.



In October, a court postponed the trial because of the actor's health. Depardieu had to present medical certificates ahead of the trial, which is to last two days. Court days may now not last longer than six hours and must be broken up with 15-minute breaks.



The 76-year-old has had diabetes for over 25 years and has received a quadruple bypass. The court has not ordered a psychiatric assessment.



Depardieu is to be represented by the well-known criminal defence lawyer Jérémie Assous, who has made a name for himself in France with his provocative style and dramatic cases. Assous was responsible for the postponement of the trial in October.



Depardieu, who has appeared in over 200 films, denies the allegations. Assous argues that the accusations are "completely fabricated," saying there were no direct witnesses to the incidents.



The French cinema veteran has faced a number of allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years. He was charged with the rape of actress Charlotte Arnould in 2020 in a case that remains open. Depardieu denies this accusation as well.



