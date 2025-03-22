Filiz Akın, unforgettable actress of Turkish cinema passed Away - ministry

Filiz Akın, one of the unforgettable names of Turkish cinema, has passed away at the age of 82 in the hospital where she had been receiving treatment for some time.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Health.

In a post shared on the Ministry of Health's social media account, it was stated: "Filiz Akın, one of the most precious names of Turkish cinema, has lost her life in the hospital where she had been receiving treatment for some time."

The post continued: "We wish Allah's mercy on Filiz Akın, who left unforgettable marks in our cinema history; and offer our condolences to her family, relatives, and the art community."

Known as one of the "four-leaf clovers of Yeşilçam" along with Türkan Şoray, Hülya Koçyiğit, and Fatma Girik, Akın is considered one of the most important female actors who left her mark on an era of Turkish cinema.

In the early years of her acting career, Filiz Akın played the roles of spoiled rich girls, while in her later films she mostly portrayed innocent, fragile, and self-sacrificing women.

Among the films in which Akın played roles with character depth are "Gurbet Kuşları" (Birds of Exile), "Kader" (Fate), "Ankara Ekspresi" (Ankara Express), "Umutsuzlar" (The Hopeless), "Utanç" (Shame), "Acı Hayat" (Bitter Life), and "Memleketim" (My Homeland).











