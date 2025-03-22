Russia eyes to solve ‘at least one issue’ in Monday talks with US in Saudi Arabia

A Russian negotiator said that Moscow hopes to settle "at least one issue" during Monday's talks with the US in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking with Russia's Zvezda TV channel, Grigory Karasin said it would be difficult to address all existing problems due to their complexity and multiplicity.

"We hope to achieve progress. First of all, we have a question there that we will work on directly. It is difficult to count on getting progress on the entire agenda, but we are going with the mood to fight for the solution of at least one issue," Karasin, a senior lawmaker, said.

In a separate statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Russia may lift its 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities if Ukraine continues violating it.

She accused Ukraine of carrying out drone attacks on a gas transmission station in Russian city of Sudzha in the Kursk region, and on an oil pump station in the Krasnodar region that occurred after Moscow and Kyiv accepted US President Donald Trump's proposal to refrain from such strikes.

"We clearly warn that if the Kyiv regime continues its destructive line, the Russian side reserves the right to respond, including a symmetrical response,"Zakharova said.