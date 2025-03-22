Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon Saturday kill 6, injure 31 despite ceasefire

At least six people were killed and 31 others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Saturday, according to an Anadolu tally based on official Lebanese sources.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that in the town of Touline in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon, five people, including a child, were killed and 11 others injured in an Israeli airstrike.

In the towns of Housh al-Sayyid and Saraain in eastern Lebanon's Baalbek-Hermel governorate, it said that Israeli airstrikes left six people injured.

An Israeli drone strike targeted a parking area in the al-Raml neighborhood of Tyre on Saturday evening, injuring four people, according to an initial Health Ministry toll.

The attacks came after Israel claimed that its settlement of Metula was hit by a rocket attack originating from Lebanon, prompting Israeli forces to retaliate with airstrikes on several villages and towns in southern Lebanon.







