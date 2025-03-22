Erdoğan: Türkiye pursuing multi-faceted diplomacy for Gaza ceasefire

Türkiye is conducting multi-faceted diplomatic efforts to reestablish a ceasefire and to end massacres in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

None of those who teach the world about human rights, and freedoms have yet reacted to "the vile killing of babies in their cradle" in Gaza, Erdoğan said at an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner in Istanbul.

More than 700 Palestinians were killed and over 1,000 others injured in a surprise aerial campaign by Israel on Gaza since Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.