"Moana 2," a sequel to the 2016 animated film that reunites the wayfinding title character with demigod Maui, sailed to a Thanksgiving weekend record of $221 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, distributor Walt Disney said Sunday.

Musical adaptation "Wicked," from Comcast's Universal Pictures, brought in $117.5 million from Wednesday through Sunday. Action epic "Gladiator II," the Paramount Pictures sequel to a best picture winner two decades ago, racked up $44 million.