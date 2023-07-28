'Barbie' takes over UK charts with record-breaking soundtrack

The soundtrack for the "Barbie" movie has taken over the UK singles charts by breaking previous records, the Official Charts Company has said.



"Barbie: The Album," which accompanies the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy about the Mattel doll of the same name, has become the first film soundtrack to land three top five songs at the same time.



American singer Billie Eilish's contemplative "What Was I Made For?" has reached number three this week.



Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night" is now at number four and in fifth position is the reworking of Aqua's "Barbie World" by rappers Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.



Last year, Disney's magical Colombian comedy "Encanto" became the first animated film soundtrack to claim three simultaneous top 10s with "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "Surface Pressure" and "The Family Madrigal."



The Barbie album, which features a star-studded line-up, also has Charli XCX's energetic "Speed Drive," Ryan Gosling's dramatic ballad "I'm Just Ken" and Lizzo's bouncy bop "Pink" feature in the top 40.



The movie starring Margot Robbie and Gosling hit UK cinemas last week.



Rappers Dave and Central Cee's "Sprinter" continues to go strong with an eighth week at number one, as does Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," which continues at number two in the charts.



