Britney Spears sells rights to her hit songs

US pop star Britney Spears has sold the rights to her songs, according to reports.



The 44-year-old singer, known for hits including "Toxic" and "Oops!… I Did It Again", has sold the rights to her catalogue to music publisher Primary Wave, according to US media outlet The Hollywood Reporter.



Spears was launched to worldwide fame in the late 1990s, following the release of her hit debut song "… Baby One More Time."



During her almost 30-year career, the singer has released a string of pop hits such as "Gimme More", "Womanizer", "Lucky" and "I'm A Slave 4 U".



Spears and Primary Wave have both been approached for comment.

