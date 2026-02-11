EU says Israeli steps giving it greater control over West Bank 'incompatible with international law'

The EU on Wednesday criticized Israel's unilateral steps, handing itself greater control over the occupied West Bank, calling the moves "counterproductive and incompatible with international law."

In a joint statement, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Commissioners Dubravka Suica and Hadja Lahbib said the new steps risk "undermining ongoing international efforts" aimed at stabilization and peace in the region.

"The new steps approved by Israel's security cabinet for the West Bank are counterproductive and incompatible with international law," the statement said.

The EU also reiterated its long-standing position of non-recognition of Israel's sovereignty over territories occupied since June 1967, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It warned that decisions affecting the implementation of the Hebron Protocol between Israel and the Palestinian Authority could endanger the sensitive status quo at religious sites.

Reaffirming its commitment to a two-state solution, the bloc said it supports the establishment of an independent, democratic, contiguous, and viable Palestinian state living side-by-side with Israel in peace and security.

The EU said it will continue working with international partners for implementation of the two-state solution, and urged all parties to refrain from unilateral measures that raise tensions and erode prospects for a negotiated settlement.