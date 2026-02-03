Tom Cruise reportedly leaves London suburb over security fears

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has reportedly moved out of his luxury London residence amid growing safety concerns in the area.

The Daily Express reported Monday that the 63-year-old actor decided to leave the Knightsbridge suburb following a violent daytime robbery at the nearby Bucherer Rolex Boutique.

During the incident, a motorcycle gang reportedly arrived and used machetes to fend off security staff while smashing reinforced glass with hammers and specialist tools. About 20 luxury watches were stolen in a raid that lasted just three minutes before the suspects escaped.

Sources cited by the Daily Express said the incident reinforced Cruise's belief that the neighborhood had "declined" in recent years.

The report added that staff were later seen removing boxes from the property following his sudden departure.

Knightsbridge and nearby Belgravia have faced ongoing issues with moped-related crime. Metropolitan Police figures show that 295 crimes were recorded in Knightsbridge and Belgravia in November 2025.





