Bad Bunny makes Grammy history as artists criticize ICE onstage

The 68th Grammy Awards announced their winners at a ceremony held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US, on Sunday.

Bad Bunny won album of the year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, making it the first-ever Spanish-language album to receive the top prize.

One of the night's top honors, Song of the Year, was won by Billie Eilish for Wildflower, while Record of the Year went to Luther, a collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Best New Artist was awarded to Olivia Dean, while Lady Gaga won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance-Pop Recording for Abracadabra.

In the rap categories, Kendrick Lamar emerged as the night's most prominent name, winning the Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, and Best Melodic Rap Performance for Luther.

Best Pop Solo Performance went to Lola Young for Messy, while Best Music Video was awarded to Doechii for Anxiety.

In alternative music, The Cure won Best Alternative Music Album with Songs of a Lost World, while in the rock category, Best Rock Album went to Turnstile for Never Enough.

In film and television music, Ludwig Goransson received the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award for the film Sinners. The song Golden, featured in the film K-Pop Demon Hunters, won Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking a first in this category.

ICE CRITICISM VOICED ON STAGE

The Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny also won the Best Musica Urbana Album award and used his time on stage to deliver a political message, opening with the phrase "ICE out."

"We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans," Bad Bunny said.

While accepting her award, Eilish said: "No one is illegal on stolen land... F*ck ICE is all I want to say."