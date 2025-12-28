French legend Brigitte Bardot dead at 91: foundation

 Contact Us
French actress and animal rights advocate Brigitte Bardot has died at 91, her foundation announced Sunday. Bardot rose to international fame in 1956 with ...And God Created Woman before leaving her film career to focus on animal welfare.

Published December 28,2025
French film legend Brigitte Bardot has died at 91, her foundation said Sunday.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement sent to AFP, without specifying the time or place of death.

Bardot became a global star after appearing in "...And God created Woman" in 1956, and went on to appear in about 50 more movies before giving up acting to devote herself to defending animal rights.