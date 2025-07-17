Jennifer Lopez to perform with exclusive setlist in concert on Türkiye

US pop star Jennifer Lopez will take the stage in Antalya on the Turkish Riviera with a special setlist, stage shows, and costumes for her Turkish fans.

The world-famous singer will perform on July 23 as part of her "Up All Night Live In 2025" tour, said the Regnum Carya Hotel on Thursday.

Returning to Antalya for the first time in six years, Lopez's exclusive performance will take place just a day before her birthday.

With tickets already sold out, the concert will feature a unique repertoire, custom-designed outfits, and dazzling stage effects.

Lopez's performance is part of the grand opening of Regnum the Crown, which opened on June 1.

Guests of Regnum the Crown and Regnum Carya will be able to attend the concert free of charge.





