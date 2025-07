The 35-year-old actress was caught driving at 38 mph (around 61 km/h) in a 30 mph (approximately 48 km/h) zone in Oxford, England, on the evening of July 31 last year, behind the wheel of a blue Audi.

Watson did not attend the brief hearing held on Wednesday at the High Wycombe Magistrates' Court. The court fined her £1,044 (approximately $1,400) and suspended her driver's license for six months.