Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over copyright violations

Eight Mile Style, the music publisher representing rap legend Eminem, has filed a copyright lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, accusing it of unauthorized use of music.

Filed in Michigan, the lawsuit claims Meta exploited artists' work by allowing copyrighted songs to be uploaded to its platforms' music libraries without proper licensing. Users were then able to add these tracks to their own content, allegedly leading to widespread copyright infringement.

Eight Mile Style argues Meta's integrated music tools encourage users to reuse songs from other videos, calling the practice a "deliberate and systematic violation".

The publisher also contends that Meta can no longer claim "safe harbor" protections under U.S. copyright law, since it directly embeds and manages the music features within its apps.