Turkish actress Bedia Ener, known for her roles in many important projects, passed away at the age of 70. Her son announced her death on social media with the message "I have become an angel" from her account.

Bedia Ener, a theater artist known for her work in notable projects such as Yaprak Dökümü, Kırık Kanatlar, Bir Zamanlar Osmanlı, Ada Masalı, and Mahallenin Muhtarları, left her fans in mourning with the news of her passing.