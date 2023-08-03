Star poses holding her stomach, rumors spread, pregnancy?

Famous model Hailey Bieber, 26, and Justin Bieber, 29, have been one of the most prominent and popular couples in the glittering world of celebrities since they got married in 2018. After a brief relationship in 2014, the couple separated. Justin Bieber's long-standing history with Selena Gomez and the frequent encounters between Hailey and Selena due to this relationship often made headlines in the media. However, despite the challenges, Hailey and Justin have continued to be a highly admired and sought-after couple.

Hailey and Justin got back together in 2018 after Selena Gomez was completely out of the picture. They got engaged first and then got married within the same year. Having shared a great love for five years, their fans now eagerly await news of a baby. However, everyone got worried when they learned about Hailey Bieber's major health problems. The beautiful model had suffered a stroke last year and was rushed to the hospital.

After it was revealed that Hailey had a congenital heart defect, she underwent treatment and recovered. However, due to this health issue, their plans of having a child were put on hold. The beautiful star already desires to become a mother, but at the same time, she expressed that she was deeply afraid of it.

Hailey Bieber, also from being born into a renowned family and understanding the significant impact of great fame, especially on children, deeply desired to become a mother. However, she was aware of how much attention her own child would attract from the media and the difficulties they might face due to the spotlight on them. This was one of the main reasons why she felt a mixture of both longing and fear towards motherhood.

Being one of the most intriguing and admired couples in the world only fueled the expectation of a "baby" for Hailey and Justin Bieber. Lately, the beautiful model's poses and the hidden details among those poses suddenly gave rise to pregnancy rumors. Such speculations had been discussed before, but this time, the situation seemed genuinely different.

Hailey Bieber, accompanied by the fans who closely follow every move of the famous couple, went out for dinner in Santa Monica last night. The paparazzi, of course, did not leave the beautiful star alone. Hailey Bieber looked stunning in an elegant strapless cocktail dress as she dined at the famous Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where celebrities often prefer to go.

Her burly bodyguard never left her side until she entered the restaurant and tried to prevent her photos from being taken, but he couldn't be entirely successful. As the flashes went off one by one, Bieber continued to protectively hold her stomach in the photos, a behavior often seen instinctively in pregnant women. With these actions, the pregnancy rumors have now become even more apparent.

Hailey Bieber, who pays great attention to her physique due to her profession and is already quite slender, seems to have a good chance of keeping her pregnancy a secret for a long time if she is indeed pregnant. Considering the fear she and her husband already have about having a child due to their fame, it makes sense that the star would try her best to keep her pregnancy hidden. However, of course, it's not a situation she can keep as a secret indefinitely. The curious fans will find out in the next few months whether their speculations are true or not.