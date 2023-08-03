New York influencer Emmanuel Lustin ties the knot with ten women at once during a beach ceremony

New York influencer Emmanuel Lustin, 28, has sparked a viral sensation with a TikTok video showing him allegedly marrying ten women during a beach ceremony. The video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and depicts Lustin surrounded by his brides, all dressed in skimpy white lingerie and holding flower bouquets.



In the video, Lustin declares, "So today I married my ten wives," with a caption that reads "We are the brides." He claims that their relationship is based on love and positive energy, highlighting the diversity of languages, personalities, and appearances among the group.



The beach wedding took place in an undisclosed location and is not legally recognized in New York, where they reside. Lustin, who works as a masseur in Queens, creates content as a sensual masseur on platforms like OnlyFans, TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. His content can be explicit, showcasing him sensually pleasing clients or his wives inside his New York apartment.



In a podcast interview, Lustin explained that his focus is on providing pleasure and satisfaction to women, aiming to show them the treatment they deserve. Since the wedding video was posted on July 31, Lustin has shared additional content featuring his wives receiving massages and going on dates.



The viral clip has garnered both admiration and amusement from viewers, with some joking about the number of massages Lustin must have given to marry ten women. Others express curiosity and admiration for his unique situation, while some playfully request to be part of his lineup of wives.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has undoubtedly captured the attention of social media users and sparked conversations about relationships, polygamy, and unconventional lifestyles in the digital age.









