Vision loss brings Judi Dench to the point of considering quitting cinema

Oscar-winning British actress Judi Dench came close to quitting cinema due to her vision loss. The renowned actress had previously stated that vision loss made reading film scripts almost impossible. Now, she revealed that she can no longer see on film sets either.

In an interview with Sunday Mirror newspaper, the famous actress described losing her eyesight as "terrifying. Being so dependent on others is terrifying."

Dench, saying "I can't see on film sets anymore," added, "I can't see to read. So, I can't see much. But I'm trying. It's difficult for me if there's a long part in the script. I haven't found a way yet. I have many friends who will teach me the script. Luckily, I have a photographic memory."

In a 2021 interview, Dench had revealed that the repetition of dialogue helped her, and she had asked her close friends to assist her in memorizing new scripts by reading them out loud to her. The famous actress had said, "You find a way of getting around the things that you find very difficult." She also said, "I had to find another way of learning the script, which was getting my wonderful friends to say the lines to me over and over again. So, I have to learn through repetition now."

At the beginning of this year, when Dench appeared on "The Graham Norton Show," she had mentioned that learning scripts had become impossible for her due to her vision loss, and she also stated that her photographic memory would soon no longer be of assistance to her. The renowned actress added, "I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page."

Dench was nominated for an Oscar in 2022 for her performance in Kenneth Branagh's film "Belfast." The renowned actress also recently appeared in the Christmas musical comedy "Spirited" alongside Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.