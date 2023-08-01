Farewell ceremony for master screenwriter Safa Önal

A ceremony will be held today at 11:00 at Atlas 1948 Cinema for Önal, who passed away at the age of 92 the day before yesterday evening.

Following the ceremony for the master screenwriter, the funeral prayer will be performed at Teşvikiye Mosque after the noon prayer, and the deceased's body will be buried in Feriköy Cemetery.

WHO IS SAFA ÖNAL?

Born on December 17, 1930, in Istanbul, Önal, a screenwriter, director, and writer, began his career as a writer by writing short stories in 1945.

Önal penned the scripts for many iconic films such as "Vesikalı Yarim," "Ağaçlar Ayakta Ölür," "Ah Güzel İstanbul," "Ah Müjgan Ah," "Dila Hanım," "Tatar Ramazan," "Tatlı Nigar," "Doktor Civanım," and many more.

With 395 film scripts made into movies, he also entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The master screenwriter started directing in 1973 and directed nearly 40 films.

Having won numerous awards from important festivals like Altın Koza and Altın Portakal with his written scripts, Önal is also the sibling of lyricist and presenter Sezen Cumhur Önal.