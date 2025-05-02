APPLES REVENUE, PROFITS UP IN Q2 2025

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, U.S., August 1, 2018. (REUTERS File Photo)

US technology giant Apple's revenue and profits increased in the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended March 29, according to a company statement Thursday.

The company's revenue increased by 5% year-on-year to $95.4 billion during the period.

It generated a net profit of $24.8 billion in the quarter, up from $23.6 billion in the same period of 2024.

Apple's earnings per share also increased to $1.65 from $1.53 in the period.

The company's revenue and net profit exceeded market expectations.

Meanwhile, iPhone sales rose nearly 2% year-on-year to $46.8 billion in the three-month period ending March 29.

In the same period, Mac sales rose nearly 7% to $7.9 billion and iPad sales rose 15% to $6.4 billion.

"Today Apple is reporting strong quarterly results, including double-digit growth in Services," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"We were happy to welcome iPhone 16e to our lineup and to introduce powerful new Macs and iPads that take advantage of the extraordinary capabilities of Apple silicon. And we were proud to announce that we've cut our carbon emissions by 60% over the past decade," he added.