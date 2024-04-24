Boeing posts net loss of $355M in 1st quarter

The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S.-based aircraft giant Boeing posted a net loss of $355 million in the first quarter of 2024.

In a statement, Boeing said its revenue, including products and service sales, dropped by 7.5% to $16.6 billion year-on-year in the January-March period.

The company's loss from operations totaled $84 million.

The firm's revenues from commercial aircraft sales amounted to $4.65 billion, while defense, space and security earnings totaled $6.95 billion.

Global services' revenues also totaled $5 billion in the three-month period.

The firm delivered 83 commercial aircraft-67 units of 737, three units of 767 and 13 units of 787 type planes.