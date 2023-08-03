News Business Yves Rocher to close all shops in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Yves Rocher, the French cosmetics company, has announced its plan to close all of its shops in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The decision was confirmed by the company to dpa on Thursday, and they stated that the closures will be carried out gradually over the coming months.

"With its current business model, Yves Rocher is no longer able to operate sustainably and successfully," the company's Stuttgart-based German subsidiary said.



About 350 employees will be affected by the move, according to the company. Yves Rocher is considered a pioneer in the field of natural cosmetics.



A spokeswoman for Yves Rocher did not say how many locations the company currently has in the three majority German-speaking countries. Previous reports had placed the number of shops at 140.





