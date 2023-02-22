Mercedes-Benz unveils new operating system, partners with Google Maps

Mercedes-Benz has agreed to partner with Google to further develop its in-dash navigation system, the German carmaker said on Wednesday as it unveiled it forthcoming operating system.



Data and functions from Google Maps will be incorporated into Mercedes-Benz's own navigation system in the future.



The functions are to be embedded in the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) that is to be introduced in the middle of the decade.



The cloud-based software will be developed by the company itself to maintain full control over customer relationships as well as to ensure data privacy, Mercedes said.



It would have access to all areas of the vehicle: infotainment, comfort functions, charging and automated driving.



In the future, the YouTube app will be available in the cars. Applications from the video conferencing services Webex and Zoom are to be integrated, as is the games provider Antstream. In addition, the important Chinese market is to be served with content from the online giant Tencent.











