NBA Europe projects triple EuroLeague’s distributions to clubs over 10 years

The NBA's planned European league aims to distribute billions of dollars to participating clubs over its first decade, with projections pointing to three times the distributions envisaged under EuroLeague's business plan, according to NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum.

Outlining the project's financial ambitions, Tatum said the model is designed to create significantly more value and reinvest it into the European basketball ecosystem, while giving clubs a faster route to financial stability.

"The 10-year business plan by the EuroLeague doesn't affect our plans," Tatum said.

Referring to EuroLeague's projected distributions to clubs, he added: "Our projections show that we're going to triple those projections – billions and billions of dollars in distributions over 10 years that will go back to these clubs and make them financially stable."

A PATHWAY TO PROFITABILITY BY YEAR THREE

Tatum said club profitability is a central part of the proposed model, pointing to the financial challenges facing some teams currently competing in EuroLeague.

"The average permanent team in our league is projected to be profitable by year three," he said.

Beyond distributions to clubs, the project envisages investment across the wider basketball ecosystem. Tatum described it as what would be the largest investment in European basketball's history, covering academies, grassroots development, league operations, marketing and arena infrastructure.

OCTOBER 2027 REMAINS THE TARGET

Tatum reaffirmed October 2027 as the target for beginning to roll out the project, saying the timetable remains realistic. He also said team announcements are expected to begin soon as agreements are finalised.

The proposed league, he explained, would combine elements of global sports with the merit-based pathways that underpin European competition, giving clubs the opportunity to reach the top tier through sporting performance.

"This is not just about a season and launching a new league, it's reimagining the entire European basketball ecosystem, built on that merit-based foundation that gives every fan and club in Europe the right to dream," Tatum said.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but we're moving quickly. And we're not slowing down at all."