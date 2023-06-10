ANADOLU EFES QUALIFY FOR TURKISH BASKETBALL LEAGUES PLAYOFF FINALS

Istanbul's Anadolu Efes qualified for the 2022-23 Türkiye Sigorta Basketball Super Lig's playoff finals Friday after eliminating Fenerbahce Beko.

Anadolu Efes beat city rivals Fenerbahce Beko 87-78 in Game 4 to win the semifinals series 3-1 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Anadolu Efes' Serbian guard Vasilije Micic topped all scorers with 27 points.

Elijah Bryant racked up 25 points for Anadolu Efes and Amath M'Baye added 16 points.

Fenerbahce Beko were led by Scottie Wilbekin, who scored 18 points. Marko Guduric and Johnathan Motley each added 16.

Anadolu Efes will face Pinar Karsiyaka or Turk Telekom in the finals. Pinar Karsiyaka have a 2-1 lead in their semifinals matchup.

















