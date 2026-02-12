Multiple people rescued after floodwaters inundate central Australian town

Emergency services rescued multiple people on Thursday after a sharp overnight rise in river levels in Alice Springs, Northern Territory, cut off roads, local media reported.

Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday triggered a dramatic surge in water levels in the central Australian town, submerging several roads and all low-level causeways, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

Authorities have since downgraded the emergency warning but urged residents to avoid floodwaters.

Although river levels are gradually receding, officials cautioned that floodwaters continue to flow and may carry strong currents.

Northern Territory Police said emergency crews carried out multiple rescues, including one involving a woman swept off a road.

Government schools will remain open to support emergency services personnel and essential workers, the Department of Education said, while advising other families to keep children at home.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Martin Dole said the flooding was worsened by the Todd River - typically dry - already flowing before heavy rain fell overnight.

"There's no blame to be placed here on anybody, there was not a lot of warning," he said.

The latest flooding comes days after the Daly River reached a 14-meter major flood level, forcing residents to evacuate.



