6.2 magnitude quake shakes northern Chile

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday, second quake in the region in a few hours, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor occurred in the Coquimbo region, roughly 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the town of Punitaqui at 10.34 am local time (1334GMT) with a depth of nearly 37 kilometers.

No immediate tsunami alert was issued following the earthquake, which occurred near the South American country's Pacific coast.

There were also no immediate reports of damage or casualties.