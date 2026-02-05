Australian teen charged over alleged threat against Israeli president

Australian police have charged a 19-year-old from Sydney over an alleged online death threat against Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of his planned visit to Australia, local media reported on Thursday.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with using a carriage service to make a threat to kill a foreign head of state, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported, citing the Australian Federal Police (AFP). The offense carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The ABC reported that the head of state was Israeli President Herzog, who is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday for a four-day visit after being invited by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following the Bondi Beach attack.

The police said they started investigating the alleged threat against Herzog on a social media platform in January.

The police arrested the man after executing a search warrant at a home on Wednesday.

The charge comes amid growing calls from activists and human rights groups to bar Herzog from entering Australia, with some demanding his arrest.

UN Human Rights Council special commission of inquiry into the war in the Gaza Strip found last year that Israel was committing genocide, and said comments made by Herzog following the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, were evidence of genocidal intent.