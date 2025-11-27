Australia likely to miss 2030, 2035 climate targets, warns minister

Australia is estimated to miss its 2030 climate target by a small margin while badly missing its 2035 target if no significant changes are made, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said Thursday.

During his annual climate statement to parliament, Bowen said it was normal "for there to be a gap between projected emissions and a target 10 years in the future," according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"As new policies are developed and implemented, the emissions outlook improves. That's what a target is for -- to drive new initiatives and work," Bowen added.

According to the Environment Department, Australia is on track to achieve a 42% reduction in emissions by 2030, falling 1% short of the legislated target.

However, Australia is projected to fall far short of its 2035 target to cut emissions by 62-70% over the decade, with current projections predicting a reduction of only 48%.

Despite the bleak projections, Australia is still expected to meet its international obligations for this decade, staying within the cumulative carbon emissions budget set under the Paris Agreement.

Australia has cut emissions by 28.5% since 2005, according to the figures released Thursday.

"While the 2035 target is ambitious and achievable, it is not yet being achieved," Bowen said, adding that climate change cannot be ignored.

"We cannot ignore it. And we can't give up and say it's all too hard," he said.

Greens leader Larissa Waters said the government remained "nowhere near" its climate goals.

"These are diabolical pollution numbers that suggest we are on track for cataclysmic climate change," Waters said.

The Conservative Liberal-National Coalition recently formally abandoned its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal it said has been contributing to rising power prices.



