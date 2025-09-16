Australia releases new rules for teen social media ban

Julie Inman Grant, Australia's eSafety Commissioner, stated in the guidance that platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram should focus only on identifying users under 16.

Grant added, "It would be illogical for platforms to subject everyone to age verification. Most already have data confirming that users are over 16."

Communications Minister Anika Wells emphasized that user data privacy will be protected, saying, "These platforms already know a lot about all of us. For example, if you've used Facebook since 2009, it's clear you're over 16. No need to re-verify."

Grant also noted that social media companies must demonstrate they are taking "reasonable steps" to block under-16 users, and that not all accounts will be closed instantly on December 10.

The law banning social media access for children under 16 will come into effect on December 10.

Global social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, Instagram, and X could face fines of up to approximately $33 million if they fail to comply.