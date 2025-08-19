Australia’s 2nd largest internet provider suffers data breach

Australia's second-largest internet provider, TPG Telecom, on Tuesday confirmed a data breach following a cyber incident.

In a statement, TPG said preliminary investigations indicate the unauthorized access was gained through the stolen account credentials of one employee.

"The list contained around 280,000 active iiNet email addresses and around 20,000 active iiNet landline phone numbers, plus inactive email addresses and numbers. In addition, around 10,000 iiNet user names, street addresses and phone numbers and around 1,700 modem set-up passwords, appear to have been accessed," the company said.

However, it stressed that no credit, banking, or financial information had been compromised.

"We unreservedly apologise to the iiNet customers impacted by this incident," Inaki Berroeta, TPG Telecom's chief executive, said.

TPG said it is liaising with the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the National Office of Cyber Security, the Australian Signals Directorate, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and other relevant authorities.

"Based on current evidence from our forensic experts, historic data related to iiNet service orders was accessed without authorization. Most of this data is of a non-identifying nature used to authenticate and activate iiNet services," the company said.

The firm further added that it is contacting affected customers and working "around the clock" to assess the full scope of the breach and its potential impact.