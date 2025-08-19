100 Million year-old fossil pearl found in Australia

According to ABC News, a tourist volunteering at the paleontological excavation sites of the Kronosaurus Korner Museum in the Richmond region of Queensland state found a fossil pearl in 2019.

The fossil pearl, found during an excavation event supervised by the museum, was examined by researchers for a period of time.

Paleontologist Gregory Webb from the University of Queensland announced that after their examination, they determined the fossil pearl, which is 2 centimeters wide and slightly larger than a marble, is approximately 100 million years old. Following the examination, the fossil pearl was put on display at the Kronosaurus Korner Museum.