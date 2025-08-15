Australia premier rejects US criticism over Palestinian recognition

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday defended his government's decision to recognize Palestine as a state, dismissing criticism from the US ambassador to Israel.

Speaking to ABC Radio, Albanese said his responsibility was to represent Australia's interests, not those of another country.

"He is an ambassador of a country, not Australia, to another country, not Australia - Israel. My job is to represent Australia's interest, and Australians have been disgusted by what they see on their TV every night," he said. Israel has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians since October 2023 in Gaza, with most buildings and infrastructure reduced to a rubble.

According to Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, Australia's decision was met with "enormous level of disappointment and some disgust" by the Trump administration.

Albanese said momentum was building globally to end the cycle of violence and advancing peace talks in the Middle East.

"When you have children starving, when you have children losing their lives with families queuing for food and water, then that provokes, not surprisingly, a human reaction. Now, this has gone on for 77 years, the conflict in the Middle East," he said, adding: "Everyone has known for a long period of time it has been a bipartisan position of two states."

Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Albanese said this week, following similar moves by the UK, France and Canada.

He said Israeli actions in Gaza are leading to loss of innocent lives, destitution and violence, which is "completely unacceptable."