Australian Premier Albanese preparing for historic shift on Palestine: Report

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is preparing the ground for a "historic" shift on Palestine as Canberra will recognize a Palestinian state, and "it is only a matter of when and how," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Wednesday.

Albanese has been privately indicating to Labor colleagues that such a declaration can "only be made once."

"What we're looking at is the circumstances where recognition will advance the objective of the creation of two states," Albanese said.

"My entire political life, I've said I support two states, the right of Israel to exist within secure borders and the right of Palestinians to have their legitimate aspirations for their own state realized. That's my objective."

The possible move comes after France, the UK and Malta announced that they will recognize Palestine at the upcoming UN General Assembly in September.

Fifteen countries, including Finland, Canada, Australia, and several European states, have signed a joint declaration led by France, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and a renewed international push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR SUMMONED OVER GAZA STARVATION REMARKS



Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Tuesday summoned Israel's ambassador to Canberra following public statements by diplomats rejecting starvation and famine like conditions in Gaza.

A senior bureaucrat reiterated Australia's position on the situation to Israel's top diplomat Amir Maimon and deputy chief of mission Amir Meron during the meeting, local broadcaster SBS News reported.

Revelations of the meeting came on Wednesday, and that evening, the government and the Greens passed a motion critical of "Israel's aid blockade" in the senate.

The motion labelled the action of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, causing mass deaths from starvation in Gaza, as a "breach of international law."

























