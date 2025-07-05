Australia police probe synagogue arson suspect

Australian police are investigating an incident where a synagogue door was set on fire in the southeast, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation was set ablaze about 8 pm local time Friday (1000GMT).

A male suspect, who is yet to be identified, was accused of pouring a flammable liquid on the front door of the synagogue and lighting it on fire, while about 20 people were inside.

The congregants evacuated after noticing the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Australia's national security agency and federal police are participating in the probe.

Also, a protest was held outside a Jewish-owned restaurant Friday, according to Victorian Police Minister Anthony Carbines.

Separately, police in the Melbourne suburb of Greensborough said another incident occurred when "unknown offenders" set fire to three cars at around 4.30 am local time Saturday (1830 GMT Friday).

"They also used spray paint on the cars and a building wall. One of the cars was destroyed, the other two were moderately damaged," said Acting Commander Zorka Dunstan.

Dunstan said the incident involved "some references of antisemitism."





