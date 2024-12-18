News Australia At least 14 reported killed in Vanuatu earthquake

At least 14 people have been killed following Tuesday's 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu, officials said on Wednesday.



The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit some 30 kilometres west of Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, at a depth of around 57 kilometres on Tuesday afternoon.



International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Pacific head of delegation Katie Greenwood said at least 14 people had died.



"Vanuatu Government is reporting 14 confirmed fatalities and 200 treated for injuries at main hospital in Port Vila," she wrote on X.



The Vanuatu Police Force said there had been casualties and many injuries.



Buildings had collapsed and some remained unsafe for rescuers to enter, police wrote on Facebook. A number of landslides had been reported, police added.



A New Zealand military plane was due to fly above Vanuatu on Wednesday to help assess the damage, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.



"With communications still badly affected as a result of the earthquake, it is going to take some time to work through with Vanuatu what assistance it needs in the days ahead."



Peters said an urban search and rescue team, medical teams and other personnel, alongside relief supplies, would be sent once the airport in Port Vila re-opened.



"Vanuatu is a member of our Pacific family and we are supporting it in this time of acute need," he said.



Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told ABC Radio that Australia would also send personnel to the nation.



"We will continually liaise with the Vanuatu government about what further assistance we can provide as this unfolds," he said.



"Clearly, this is a very significant incident and we hold anxiety about how it will unfold."



Vanuatu is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on Earth.



