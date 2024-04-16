Australian police say Sydney church attack 'terror-related'

A man stabs Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a church service at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney, Australia April 15, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

The Australian police on Tuesday declared the church attack that left four people were injured in Sydney as "terror-related," and said the counter-terrorism team will investigate the incident.

The incident occurred at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, western Sydney, an Assyrian Orthodox church, at around 7.10 p.m. local time (0910GMT) on Monday.

New South Wales Police said in a statement: "A 16-year-old boy, who had been restrained by members of the public, was arrested by police. He remains in hospital, under police guard."

"A declaration by NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM has deemed the incident terror-related," it added.

Earlier, it was reported that all four victims were being treated for lacerations, while a man in his 50s was taken to Liverpool Hospital, while the injuries of the victims were not life-threatening.

Footage on local broadcasters showed the priest, identified as H.G. Mar Mari Emmanuel, being taken to an ambulance in a stretcher.

Local Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone told reporters that he believed the bishop would be "okay."

CALL FOR CALM



The incident was live-streamed on the church's Facebook account, showing a priest being stabbed multiple times by a young man before other churchgoers stepped in to overpower him.

The footage showed the attacker walking toward Emmanuel and suddenly attacking him, forcing him to fall to the ground.

Horrified worshippers could be heard screaming before the live feed was cut off.

Tensions rose after the shocking incident, with hundreds of people gathering outside the church.

According to Sky News, mass disorder broke out in the aftermath, while Mayor Carbone called for calm.

"We live in difficult times right now, ... so I can understand frustration and the anger from the communities but I ask them as the mayor just to please be calm," he was quoted as saying.

The violent attack in a place of worship took place just two days after a 40-year-old man killed six people and injured 12 more in a stabbing spree in a mall in Sydney.