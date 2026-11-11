Gunmen kill 11 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

At least 11 policemen were killed and 12 others injured on Wednesday in northwestern Pakistan's Kohat district, security sources told Anadolu.

Gunmen opened fire at a police team which was on its way to conduct a raid against illegal gold mining, Kohat police spokespman Muhammad Nauman Zeb told local daily Express Tribune.

The attack occurred in the Darbokach Jalandhar Banda area, between Kohat and Karak districts, the daily added.

Five police vehicles were also set on fire, Zeb said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed a series of attacks targeting police officers in recent months.

Terrorist attacks in Pakistan have increased every year since 2022, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), a global monitoring organization.

The number of attacks rose nearly fourfold to 2,425 in 2025 from 658 in 2022, ACLED data showed.





