G7 REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR UKRAINES SOVEREIGNTY, TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Group of Seven foreign ministers on Wednesday reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We reaffirmed our unwavering support to Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence," the ministers said in a joint declaration following a meeting in Paris on Nov. 9-10.

The statement comes as delegations from Russia, Ukraine, the US, and European nations gather in Abu Dhabi for a fresh round of talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war nearing five years.

The ministers also condemned Iran's disruption of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, saying it had affected "international trade, energy security, and the global economy."

They called on Tehran to "cease its persistent attacks against civilian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz."

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to "the right of safe and free passage" through the strait and opposed any tolls, fees or restrictions on maritime transit.

They also urged Iran to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency to restore transparency over its nuclear program.

The G7 expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and Yemen over continued Houthi attacks, including strikes targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The ministers called on the Houthis to immediately halt military actions and threats, and urged all actors, including Iran, to end support for the group.

On Ukraine, the ministers called for a "full, comprehensive, and reciprocal ceasefire," saying a mutual halt to attacks on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea would be an important first step toward lasting peace.

They also pledged to strengthen military and financial support for Kyiv, including air defense capabilities and assistance to help the country through the winter.

The statement stressed that European countries must be included in negotiations on the continent's future security.





