Japanese train derails after hitting bear in northern Japan

A train derailed in northern Japan after hitting a bear late Friday, with none of the crew members or 32 passengers injured.

The train was bound for the northern Hokkaido city of Wakkanai, according to Kyodo News.

The first car of the four-car Sarobetsu limited express train derailed following the collision at around 10.50 pm local time (1350GMT) between Teshio-Nakagawa and Toikambetsu stations, according to JR Hokkaido.

Japan has seen a rise in bear encounters and attacks, particularly in its northern and northeastern regions.

At least six people were killed and 55 others injured in bear attacks across 17 prefectures between April 1 and Aug. 22, according to figures reported by public broadcaster NHK.

The death toll was the highest recorded for that period since comparable records began in 2008.

During fiscal 2025, bear attacks affected 238 people, including 13 fatalities, according to Japan's Environment Ministry.

The government revised its wildlife protection and management law last year in response to the rise in bear attacks, allowing municipalities to commission hunters to carry out emergency shootings of bears and other dangerous animals in populated areas.

The revised rules allow local authorities to act more quickly to prevent injuries. Previously, shooting animals in public spaces was generally prohibited, with such action permitted only by police in cases of imminent danger.





